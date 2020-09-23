Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77

"He was the very essence of a team player — quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block," Hall of Fame President David Baker said. "Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life."

Sayers became a stockbroker, sports administrator, businessman and philanthropist for several inner-city Chicago youth initiatives after his pro football career was cut short by serious injuries to both knees.

"Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game's most exciting players," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Gale was an electrifying and elusive runner who thrilled fans every time he touched the ball. He earned his place as a first-ballot Hall of Famer."

Sayers was a two-time All-American at Kansas and inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as well. He was selected by Chicago with the fourth pick overall in 1965, and his versatility produced dividends and highlight-reel slaloms through opposing defenses right from the start.

He tied one NFL record with six touchdowns in a game and set another with 22 touchdowns in his first season: 14 rushing, six receiving, one punt and one kickoff return. Sayers was a unanimous choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year.