Gains for bank stocks help lead major US indexes higher

The rise in bond yields has several implications for both the stock market and overall economy. Higher yields make stocks with lofty valuations less attractive. Those tend to be technology companies, which are priced typically for growth and not for a steady return of dividends like mature companies like makers of consumer staples, utilities and real estate.

Despite the tech in rally stocks overall, some Big Tech companies fell Wednesday. Apple slid 0.4% and Amazon dropped 1.1%. Those and other Big Tech companies rocketed in 2020 as investors bet that the pandemic would cause Americans to shift shopping habits and buy gadgets to keep themselves occupied in pandemic quarantines.

Boeing jumped 8.1%, the biggest gainer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, after shedding 2.5% over the prior two days in the wake of an engine malfunction over the weekend in a 777 aircraft operated by United Airlines.

The plane, which took off from Denver and was bound for Honolulu, was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday after a fan blade broke and pieces of the engine’s casing fell on neighborhoods. Federal aviation regulators ordered the grounding of planes with the type of engine on the plane.

GameStop doubled in the last hour of trading in another burst of volatility. The video game retailer’s stock shot up to $91.71. It was the stock’s best day since January 27, when it more than doubled and closed at $347.51. Shares in AMC Entertainment jumped 18.1%. Both stocks have been hyped in recent weeks by people on social media forums at the expense of hedge funds that were betting these stocks would lose value.

