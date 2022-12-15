Gage M. Emmendorfer, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), obstructing an officer.
One of the local houses designed by influential architect John Randal McDonald in the 1950s is now on the market for the first time in almost 20 years. You could own it for less than $300,000.
A red Kia collided head-on with a westbound vehicle causing heavy damage near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Oakes Road. The occupants in both vehicles sustained severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.
A Racine man has been accused of pushing a woman down the stairs earlier this fall, and then stealing her wallet, keys and phone.
Nate Erhardt remembers jumping on dumpsters behind the family-owned and operated Lee’s Deli when he was 4 years old. He stocked shelves there when he grew to be a little older. Now, he’s the owner.
During the span of 26 days, the suspect allegedly stole $768.69 worth of alcohol from Piggly Wiggly and Festival Foods.
Downtown Burlington is about to enjoy a rebirth of the old Chase Bank, which has been closed for more than a year, and soon will reopen as the new headquarters of a growing financial services firm.
The Caledonia Police Department said that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, allegedly caused by a 21-year-old man from Illinois.
What happens to a landfill when it stops accepting trash? Reporter Alex Rodriguez found out.
The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe. A suspected inebriated driver from Illinois is accused of having crossed the centerline and crashed into Pascoe's car on Douglas Avenue Monday morning.
Members of the public helped identify two men suspected of stealing $938.20 worth of items from Fosters ReStore, including 180 pairs of pants.