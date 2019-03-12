Gabriel C. Bernal, 3400 block of Seventeenth St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between three and 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver other schedule one controlled substances (greater than or equal to three grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.