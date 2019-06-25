KENOSHA COUNTY — Kenosha County has been awarded $73,004 from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, minus $1,460 for administrative allowance, to supplement ongoing food and shelter programs.

The funds are awarded through the Department of Homeland Security. Nonprofit groups with the demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs are invited to apply.

A local board made up of representatives of government and nonprofit agencies that provide or fund emergency services has determined how the funds are to be distributed. Priority will be given to emergency shelter facilities, food pantries and those who provide essential supplies.

Applications are available electronically by emailing khds@khds.org. Applications must be completed and submitted to Kenosha Human Development Services by 5 p.m. on July 22. For more information, call 262-764-8555.

