CALEDONIA — Members of the Medical/Dental Mission Team will host a fall picnic fundraiser from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Ric and Debbie Palmer Horse Farm, 7930 Botting Road.

Activities will include a silent auction, hayrides, bouncy house, crafts for kids, pumpkin painting and carving, face painting, pony rides, live music and free food.

There is no admission fee, however, donations will be accepted (cash or check). Proceeds will support the Guatemala and Dominican Republic mission trips through Grace Church and Journey Church.

