RACINE — Swing Into Spring, a fundraiser for the Senior Companion Program Inc., will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.
The evening will include heavy appetizers, homemade desserts, live jazz and swing music by the James Yorgan Sextet, raffles, silent auction and cash bar.
Tickets cost $30. Reservations are requested by March 17 by calling 262-898-1941 or email spc@seniorcompanionprogram.org.
Senior Companion Program representatives has been visiting lonely seniors in the community since 1978.