Fun with Peter Rabbit at Apple Holler

YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., is offering a Fun with Peter Rabbit Experience and Easter Egg Hunt April 9-10 and 15-16.

Upon arrival, guests will visit the Bunnyville Theater to experience the interactive storytelling of the classic, "Peter Rabbit." After the show, guests can indulge in a homemade chocolate chip cookie and fresh pressed apple cider. While guests are savoring their sweet treats, they will meet Peter Rabbit himself and take pictures with him. Guests must bring their own camera.

Then, guests will follow the bunny trail to Bunnyville Town where they will be able to explore the town and hunt for Easter eggs. The event also includes goat food to feed the goats, baby chicks to visit, the Farm Park and a hand-led pony ride for children.

Each day offers shows at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon. The cost is $15 per person (children and adults) and reservations are required; call 262-884-7100 or go to appleholler.com.

