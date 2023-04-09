Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s heralded the start of the Easter holiday weekend on Saturday. Springlike weather is expected to continue, with daytime highs predicted to reach into the mid-70s later in the week before settling back into the 50s next weekend.
Fun in the sun
