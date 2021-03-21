Fuller signs with Broncos

Former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller is reuniting with coach Vic Fangio in Denver.
Fuller quickly agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos on Saturday following his release from the Chicago Bears.
Drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, Fuller was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. That was Fangio’s last season as Chicago’s defensive coordinator before he became head coach in Denver.
Fuller also made the Pro Bowl the following year when he picked off three passes. He had one interception last season.
The veteran defensive back was entering the final season of the four-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2018 and was set to count $20 million against the Bears’ salary cap in 2021.
Chicago replaced Fuller by signing cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday.
- The New York Jets reached an agreement with former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on a two-year deal.
The contract is worth up to $17 million.
NFL Network first reported the agreement between the Jets and Rankins, who was the Saints’ first-round pick in 2016 out of Louisville.
Auto racing
Justin Allgaier snatched the lead after Martin Truex Jr. made a mistake on pit road, and then held off his furious charge at the end to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga.
Allgaier’s celebration was marred by a scuffle on pit road between Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric, whose cars had gotten into each other on pit road during the race.
Hemric came over to confront Gragson while he was doing an interview. Gragson took several swings, but appeared to miss before crew members and officials stepped in to separate the drivers. Neither was hurt.
Truex, racing in the second-tier series for the first time since 2010, dominated the first two stages and seemed headed for an easy victory until he got caught speeding on pit road.
The 2017 Cup champion had to drop to the back of the field as a penalty, but he quickly snaked his way through the field. Truex got within a half-second of the lead in the closing laps, but Allgaier pulled away for a 1.449-second victory in his JR Motorsports Chevrolet.
The victory was a big relief for Allgaier, who struggled mightily through the first four races before finishing eighth last week at Phoenix.
Baseball
The Kansas City Royals have given six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez the richest contract in club history, a four-year, $82 million deal that begins in 2022.
The contract includes a club option worth an additional $13.5 million and has a $2 million buyout for 2026.
Kansas City announced Sunday it had extended Pérez’s time with the team.
The deal surpasses the four-year, $72 million contract the Royals gave to outfielder Alex Gordon in 2016. That deal wound up being a disappointment and Gordon retired after last season.
Pérez, who turns 31 in May, has not only established himself as one of the game’s premier hitting catchers but also one of the most beloved players in Royals history. He was the World Series MVP in 2015, when the club broke their 30-year title drought, and is coming off a season in which he hit .333 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs to win his third Silver Slugger.
Pérez is a five-time Gold Glove winner, and the Royals are counting on his ability to bring out the best in their pitchers to help a young and promising starting rotation that they hope will lead them back to the playoffs.