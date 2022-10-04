Full speed ahead

Jim Leonhard hardly has stopped moving since midday Sunday when he became the interim coach of the University of Wisconsin football team.

So when he sat in front of reporters Tuesday to discuss his plans for getting the Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) back on track, it was understandable that much was still to be determined. But helping players through the transition period after Paul Chryst was fired is his top concern. To that end, he said no major coaching staff changes are coming this season.

“There’s going to be big questions and I know a lot of guys’ heads go in different places when a change like this happens,” Leonhard said, “but to me, it’s understanding there’s not going to be drastic change as this season goes on. We need to give these kids the best opportunity to win, and that’s with the men in that room.”

UW is trying to snap a two-game losing streak at Northwestern (1-4, 1-1) on Saturday, and it is 1-6 in its last seven trips to Ryan Field. The Badgers will have to do so without Chryst, who was fired five games into his eighth season as the program’s coach. Chryst’s role on the coaching staff has changed over the years, with this season’s being overarching supervisor of the team and in particular on the offense while allowing first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Engram to install new ideas.

Leonhard, who was in his sixth season as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator before being promoted, made it clear that losing Chryst presented a significant challenge when it comes to game planning on offense. Chryst, Engram and offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Bob Bostad were the brain trust tasked with creating the offense’s scheme each week. Engram and Bostad will have to do so moving forward without Chryst, who has more than 20 years of experience running offenses.

“Offensively, it's been more of the questions of how can I support you?” Leonhard said. “We took a big piece kind of out of the offensive planning and operation, so what's the best way that we can support you to really, in very short notice, have to get this game plan together in a little bit different way? So response with coach (Bobby) Engram has been awesome. I like guys, how they bounce back and just buckle down and get to work.”

Engram will not be made available to reporters this week. A UW official said that Leonhard will speak for the coaching staff this week, but Engram will take questions each week moving forward. Players have not yet been made available but are expected to be later this week.

Another impact of Leonhard’s new role is he may not be calling plays on the defense. That would be a significant change for a defense that statistically had been one of the nation’s best with Leonhard running the show, but it has struggled with inconsistency this season after replacing eight starters from last season.

Leonhard told reporters at Sunday’s news conference that the coaching staff hadn’t yet determined who would call defensive plays, but he said Tuesday that he believed in his staff if he needed to pass along those duties.

“I have a lot of conversations as this week goes on and getting through practices on what is right,” Leonhard said. “What's going to be right for this team? That's where I’ve got to use some of the resources I have. What's reality, right? What's reality of me going into a kind of unique situation for the first time, having to deal with more things on game day? Is it possible? Is it smart? Is it the right thing to do? I have a ton of confidence in this defensive staff that even if I had to step back, we're going to execute what we need to on game day.”

Outside linebackers coach/defensive run-game coordinator Bobby April or inside linebackers coach Mark D’Onofrio would be the most likely choices to make defensive calls in Leonhard’s stead. April is in his fifth season working with Leonhard and they have similar philosophies that stem from Rex Ryan at the NFL level. April interviewed to be Michigan’s defensive coordinator this winter and likely will get more looks as a coordinator this offseason.

D’Onofrio has served as defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami (Florida) and Houston before taking time away from coaching.

Leonhard hasn’t decided what he’ll do with the assistant coaching spot that’s been created after his promotion.

“Obviously we know there's an opening and we will work to fill that opening,” Leonhard said. “It's just, what's the correct way to do it and the timeline? But I love the staff. We know it's unique, we’ve got to be all hands on deck. And we got to find a way to make sure we have the correct game plan and the correct coaching for those guys and give us the best chance moving forward.

“Little bit to be determined and obviously we want those answers sooner than later.”

There are a few scenarios he’ll have to consider. Leonhard was UW’s safeties coach along with his coordinator duties, so hiring or elevating a staff member like former Badgers safety Michael Caputo, who’s currently a defensive assistant, would make sense to cover that spot. However, Engram’s expanded role in game-planning on offense could take away from time coaching the quarterbacks, which would lend itself to hiring someone to lead that group. Leonhard could elevate Keller Chryst, Paul’s nephew, a graduate assistant who’s been working with the quarterbacks throughout the year.

Leonhard also could lighten some of the load on all of his assistants by filling the open spot with a special teams coordinator. UW has former All-American kicker Taylor Mehlhaff on staff as an analyst, but he could step in and run the special teams. It won’t absolve other assistants of working with special teams, but it could take some prep and game-planning work off their plates.