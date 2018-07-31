Continuity is the 2018 theme for Vic Fangio’s Bears defense. Nine starters are back from last year, and a 10th was a reserve last season.
And the 11th starter? The new guy? The inside linebacker drafted with the No. 8 pick to be a centerpiece and lift the NFL’s 10th-ranked defense to greater heights?
Well, he’s not here. Roquan Smith’s holdout has lasted 16 days and 10 practices.
Bears general manager Ryan Pace and chief negotiator Joey Laine have not agreed with Smith’s representatives on contract language that covers whether the team could reclaim Smith’s guaranteed money if he were suspended for an illegal hit with his helmet.
That leaves Fangio, the veteran defensive coordinator, to prepare his players for the season without a top prospect expected to be a major contributor.
So how big of a setback is Smith’s absence to the group’s collective development?
“Obviously, it’s not advantageous to anybody that he’s not here, and I’ll just leave it at that,” Fangio said Tuesday. “Talk to Ryan and his salary-cap guys about that.”
Fangio’s frustration is understandable. Coaches can only coach the players available to them. Fangio’s defense is extensive and complex. An inexperienced player such as Smith needs practice reps to become reliable in the coordinator’s eyes.
“I think he has the potential to be a good player — a really good player,” Fangio said. “I would have loved to have him here the first day. But we’ll adapt and adjust and get him ready.”
Whenever Smith gets here, that is.
VIKINGS: Minnesota secured yet another core player with a long-term contract, signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a five-year extension and moving the star of the “Minneapolis Miracle” pass into the NFL’s top 10 highest-paid players at his position. The contract reportedly is worth $72 million.
Diggs has yet to post a 1,000-yard or 100-catch season, but his ability was on full display when he turned a sideline catch into a 61-yard touchdown as time ran out to lead the Vikings to victory over New Orleans in last season’s playoffs. He formed a prolific tandem with Adam Thielen last year, helping Case Keenum stabilize the passing game after Sam Bradford was injured, and over his first three seasons has been one of the biggest steals of the 2015 draft.
Now the Vikings have a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who was elated by the news that Diggs is under contract through 2023.
“What I most like is he loves football and loves to come and work, because as a quarterback it can be miserable if you’re out here with someone who is here to just get a paycheck and leave,” Cousins said. “He wants to work.”
RAVENS: Robert Griffin III rolled to his right and threw a tight spiral down the middle of the field to a receiver that was being closely covered by a pair of defenders.
Several plays later, he dropped back and launched a 50-yard pass to a receiver running down the far sideline.
Griffin is quietly making a comeback as a backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.
Though starter Joe Flacco and rookie Lamar Jackson have received most of the attention at training camp, Griffin hopes to make some noise at the annual Hall of Fame game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. It will be his first taste of NFL action since 2016.
“I’m very excited,” Griffin said. “I don’t think I can put into words how fun this whole process has been, being here in Baltimore and just having the opportunity to grow with this team. I just want to go out there and show they can trust me and hopefully lead us to a win.”
SEAHAWKS: Wide receiver Doug Baldwin missed a third straight practice on Tuesday while dealing with a knee issue.
Coach Pete Carroll said after practice that Baldwin had a sore knee coming into camp. He practiced the first two days with the team before being held out each of the last three practices.
“We’re just going to take our time with it and be patient,” Carroll said.
Carroll said the team is going to give Baldwin a couple of weeks off in order to give him the downtime he needs before gradually working him back to full speed. Carroll said the team knows exactly what the issue is, although the coach wouldn’t go into detail.
CHARGERS: Cornerback Trevor Williams injured his leg during the fourth practice of training camp Tuesday, potentially dealing another blow to Los Angeles’ depth in the defensive secondary.
But coach Anthony Lynn is cautiously optimistic that his team’s latest injury isn’t serious.
Williams was hurt while defending receiver Mike Williams in a red zone drill. Trevor Williams had to be helped off the field by teammate Jahleel Addae.
After getting attention from the training staff, he left Jack Hammett Sports Complex on crutches with his left foot in a walking boot.
The injury and Williams’ reaction to it were foreboding, but Lynn was hopeful he hasn’t lost his starting cornerback for an extended period.
