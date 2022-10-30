FROM THE EDITOR

We all live in Racine County for a reason. For convenience. For family. For jobs. Affordability. The lake. Rural feels near urban amenities. Urban feel with access to rural amenities. Parks.

There’s so much cool stuff here. Not just cool people — like Best Medical Doctor Michael Pothen with Aurora Health Care and Best Personal Trainer Krystal DeBaker of Razor Sharp Fitness — but good food for all — including top vegetarian options like Blue Bear, Chit Chaat and Red Onion; perpetual Best Bakery O&H; Best Breakfast Meli Café; Best Butcher Danny’s Meats; and Best Coffee Shops Mocha Lisa, Wilson’s Coffee & Tea and Kravings.

There’s fun for the whole family — like the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, which has become a north side staple in a few short years — and Best Bars TinCAN Roadhouse and just about anything owned by Joey LeGath.

There’s a reason I’m planting roots here, buying a home here (although my wife and I admittedly didn’t use Best Real Estate Agent Maggie Rottino, sorry Maggie) and looking forward to the future of this community.