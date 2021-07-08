From the archives: What was going on the last time the Milwaukee Bucks were in the NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks have been to the NBA Finals three times: Winning it all by sweeping the Baltimore Bullets (now the Washington Wizards) in 1971, losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics in 1974, and presently.
The last time the Bucks were playing in the championship, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had recently changed his name and was just one season away from leaving Wisconsin for Los Angeles.
What else was going on at the time?
We looked back at The Journal Times archives from April 28-May 12, 1974, the start and end dates of the NBA Finals that year.
POPULATION: According to U.S. Census data, Racine’s population was spiking at this time, around 95,000 people. It has dropped off steadily since, falling to approximately 76,130 now. However, the county’s population has grown in the past half-century, going from around 170,838 in 1970 up to nearly 200,000 now.
WATERGATE: On May 9, the formal impeachment hearings against then-President Richard Nixon began. He would resign Aug. 8 after being impeached and it becoming clear that enough of his fellow Republicans in the Senate would join the opposing party to remove him from office.
COLLEGE OF RACINE: Originally St. Albertus Junior College and later the Dominican College of Racine, the College of Racine was in its final year of operation in 1974. On April 29, The Journal Times reported that “the financially-troubled College of Racine” was possibly going to be taken over by Lewis University, located southwest of Chicago, but that plan would end up fizzling.
DESEGREGATION: The Brown v. Board decision in 1954 was supposed to desegregate America’s schools, but it would take decades for that to be followed. Racine Unified schools, however, were still building their plans to fully desegregate in the fall of 1974.
BREWERS: Milwaukee’s baseball team was still eight years from its greatest success, reaching the World Series in 1982. As the Bucks were playing in the 1974 finals, the Brewers were led by players like third baseman Don Money, future Hall of Famer Robin Yount was in his rookie season as an 18-year-old, closer Tom Murphy would have a career year with an ERA of 1.90 and pitch in a league-high 66 games.
CITY HALL ANNEX: On April 29, the Racine City Council approved using the former Vocational School as a new City Hall Annex, one that remains in use to this day. Inside that building at 800 Center St. are offices, the city’s parks department and the Racine Police Department’s state-of-the-art simulator.
VIETNAM: The Vietnam War was in its final years. U.S. troops had officially left the country on March 29, 1973, but it would be another two years before North Vietnamese forces took the Presidential Palace in Saigon. On May 3, 1974, an Associated Press report in The Journal Times stated that a South Vietnamese siege was being called off.
EQUALITY: On May 9, a lawsuit was filed against the Racine Unified School District by the local teachers union alleging that salary schedules for women included lower salaries than those for men. A Journal Times report stated that “Women’s coaching salaries are $309 apiece, for each sport. Men’s salaries range from $340 to $1,253. In addition, men get salary increases for experience, women do not.”
PENNY SHORTAGE: Amid COVID-19 in 2020, businesses and banks were short on coins. In 1974, on May 8, it was reported that “pennies are in short supply” at Racine’s banks.
ELECTRONIC VOTING: To this day, when voice votes aren’t held, Racine County Board members vote electronically using buttons on their desks. Electronic voting was OK’d by the county’s Business Administration Committee on May 7. At the time, the county had 32 supervisor seats; now there are only 21.
REAGAN: Ronald Reagan was California’s governor, but a prominent national conservative figure as he led one of the country’s largest states after a career on the silver screen. On May 8, a story published in The Journal Times indicated it appeared 1976’s presidential showdown would be for the Republican nomination between Reagan and Gerald Ford — still the vice president, he wouldn’t replace Nixon as president until Aug. 9, 1974. But it was Democrat Jimmy Carter who defeated Ford in 1976 before Reagan’s consecutive wins in 1980 and 1984.
STANDARDIZED TESTING: Some things never change. On May 8, an editorial by The Journal Times Editorial Board carried the headline “Unified should avoid the trap of ‘teaching to the test,’” a concern that carries to this day regarding standardized testing and education.
VACCINES: Then as now: As COVID-19 vaccination continues to be debated in 2021, on April 30, 1974, The Journal Times Editorial Board called for all children to be immunized entering schools; at the time, required immunizations weren’t rigidly enforced.
CHLORINE LEAK: Perhaps the biggest local story of the Finals fortnight came on May 11 when a chlorine leak led to two being hospitalized and another 30 to be treated in the city, prompting Racine Police officers to put on gas masks as they dealt with the situation.