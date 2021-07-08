From the archives: What was going on the last time the Milwaukee Bucks were in the NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks have been to the NBA Finals three times: Winning it all by sweeping the Baltimore Bullets (now the Washington Wizards) in 1971, losing in seven games to the Boston Celtics in 1974, and presently.

The last time the Bucks were playing in the championship, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had recently changed his name and was just one season away from leaving Wisconsin for Los Angeles.

What else was going on at the time?

We looked back at The Journal Times archives from April 28-May 12, 1974, the start and end dates of the NBA Finals that year.

POPULATION: According to U.S. Census data, Racine’s population was spiking at this time, around 95,000 people. It has dropped off steadily since, falling to approximately 76,130 now. However, the county’s population has grown in the past half-century, going from around 170,838 in 1970 up to nearly 200,000 now.