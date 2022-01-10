From north to east, NFL firings begin on day after finales

From the NFC North to the AFC East, the firings began almost immediately after the NFL's first 17-game season concluded.

The Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday following an 8-9 season. Division rival Chicago parted with coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace after going 6-11.

And in a relative surprise, Miami dismissed coach Brian Flores, whose Dolphins went 9-8, including a sweep of archrival New England.

Indeed, the career coaching records for each total 130-112-1.

Yet, while in South Florida the Dolphins seemed to be overachievers with a modest roster, both the Vikings and Bears were major disappointments this season.

As were the New York Giants (4-13), and general manager Dave Gettleman retired Monday, though he likely would have been fired otherwise.

One major problem for Minnesota and Chicago resides in neighboring Wisconsin: the Packers. While Green Bay is an NFL power and perennial championship contender, the Vikings and Bears have been more teasing than triumphant.

"We are determined to have sustained success and bring Vikings fans the Super Bowl championships they expect and deserve," owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in their statement after letting go of Zimmer and Spielman.

Zimmer was 7-8-1 against the Packers, which isn't bad considering how Green Bay has performed in recent years. It was simply not close to good enough in that division.

The Bears under Nagy were 1-7 against the Pack in the longest running rivalry in pro football. Nagy, the 2018 Coach of the Year, simply was following the path of his predecessors: Chicago's past six head coaches have had a losing record against Green Bay.

There also has been no evident progress at quarterback in Chicago, and the defense has taken a step backward. The 2018 Khalil Mack trade, Pace's biggest move with the Bears, began well and now looks unproductive.

Minnesota's talent pool seems deeper than Chicago's, from a high-paid quarterback, Kirk Cousins, with some success to standout runners and receivers. The payroll has been high, but the results in 2021, and the lack of progress in the standings, doomed both Zimmer and Spielman.

"As an older guy, I don’t know how much longer I’m going to play. I’m excited that we’re not far away, and if we get the right people in here we could potentially take it to the next level,” said wide receiver Adam Thielen, one of three players still on the roster to suit up for the pre-Zimmer Vikings.

Flores, however, didn't appear to be in danger of losing his job. One of three Black head coaches in the NFL, Flores brought Miami back from an awful first half of the schedule, turning around from 1-7 to 9-8 — including victories in the opener and finale against his former boss in New England.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who kept GM Chris Grier, hinted at communication issues.

"I've been looking at this over three years now and watching the organization grow," Ross said. "I think an organization can only function if it's collaborative and it works well together, and I don't think we were really working well as an organization ... to win consistently at the NFL level."

Gettleman, 70, saw the Giants go 19-46 during his tenure and were rarely in playoff contention in that period. New York's offense was virtually invisible in 2021 even though the team spent in free agency for No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph, then spent a first-round draft choice on wideout Kadarius Toney.

"It was a privilege to serve as the general manager of the New York Giants the last four years and to have spent so many years of my career with this franchise," Gettleman said. "We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing."

The first coach fired this weekend was Vic Fangio by the Denver Broncos.

Fangio was fired Saturday after he went 19-30 over three years, including 7-10 this season despite having one of the easiest schedules and the highest-paid defense in the league.

Had Fangio's dogged determination, unpretentious personality and first-rate professionalism led to better results on the field, he wouldn't have been let go Sunday morning by team president/CEO Joe Ellis and first-year general manager George Paton.

Paton sounded more like a man hiring Fangio than firing him when he declared, “He’s the best coach I’ve ever been around. And I don’t take that lightly. His attention to detail, his toughness, his work ethic and his football mind is unparalleled.”

"He put his heart and soul into this job,” Ellis concurred. "I've never seen a coach work harder. At the end of the day, we’re judged on one thing, and that’s winning.”

Fangio .387 winning percentage includes a 6-11 mark at home over the past two seasons, the worst two-year stretch in Denver since the team went 4-10 in 1967-68. His teams were just 5-13 against the AFC West.

The Broncos are the first team in league history to follow a Super Bowl championship with six straight non-playoff seasons, half of which came under Fangio's watch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0