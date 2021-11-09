Friends of the Library host annual book sale

RACINE — The Friends of the Racine Public Library’s annual book sale is back with more than 10,000 books, DVDs, CDs, art, toys and games for sale. It takes place in the Racine Public Library atrium and Lee room, 75 Seventh St.

The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13. Members of the Friends of the Library are invited to browse the book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Nov. 11).

The Friends of the Racine Public Library are a volunteer group of community members who promote, support and underwrite the Racine Public Library’s resources and programs.

People can sign up to become a member before the sale to get in early. Members receive early information about special events and sales run by the Friends, as well as other opportunities to support the library. Annual membership fees are: Individual, $10; family, $15; supporting, $25 or more; sponsor, $100 or more. To sign up, send email to friends@RPLFriends.org. People can also pick up a pamphlet in the library’s book sale room for a form to print and mail.

