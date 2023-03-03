RACINE — Cod is not the only fish on this menu.
The Lenten season is in full swing and many restaurants and churches in the county are accommodating the faithful who abstain from eating meat by serving fish on Fridays.
But Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St, Racine, offers a bit of a twist on the fried classic.
Eloy Contreras, coordinator for Active Catholic Teens in Service, or ACTS youth ministry, started the fish fry, which is used to help fund ACTS activities and ministry work.
Many of the parishioners at St. Patrick's are of Hispanic decent, and they wanted more than just the weekly fish and chips.
After a few suggestions from the parents of some of the ACTS members, Contreras introduced more Latin-based dishes to the menu.
Every Friday during lent, St. Patrick's serves the classic breaded cod and french fries. The church also offers mojarra, a South American fried tilapia dish, and ceviche, fresh fish cured in citrus juices.
"We wanted to offer our own take on the fish fry," Contreras said. "But you can't leave out the cod."
St. Patrick's offers lunch and dinner services, with all day services on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, which is April 7 this year.
Lunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner is served from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays during Lent.
ACTS member also help serve during mealtimes.
The mojarra does take about 15 minutes to prepare, so calling ahead to 262-664-3111 is recommended for pick up orders.
Harbor seals at Oregon Zoo have been earning their fish dinners with a new activity called shape training.
50 record-breaking fish caught in the US
For thousands of years—well
over 100,000 by some estimates—humankind has fished the world's waterways and oceans. Scientists have identified evidence of the practice in everything from cave paintings to archeological finds. While initially used as a means of survival, fishing has evolved into a hobby, a sport, and a huge commercial industry. In fact, today, some 600 million people globally depend on fishing for their livelihoods. It is also among the most popular outdoor hobbies in the U.S.
As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020,
more Americans went fishing than in any year in the previous decade. According to a 2022 study, many first-time anglers tried fishing to spend more time with friends and family in a socially distanced way. Others sought to replace hobbies they could no longer do because of the pandemic.
Although some competitive people compete aggressively in fishing tourneys and derbies, you don't have to be a professional angler to catch a record-breaking fish. Marinas and tackle shops around the country allow anglers to weigh their catch on a certified
International Game Fish Association scale and compare stats in the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee. Stacker compiled a list of the top 50 record-breaking fish caught in the U.S. by weight using data from Land Big Fish. Sharks are not included in this roundup. The fish pictured below are not the actual record catch. You may also like: Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions
Rocksweeper // Shutterstock
#50. Channel catfish: 58 pounds
- Location: Lake Moultrie, South Carolina
- Record set by W.H. Whaley in 1905
Aleron Val // Shutterstock
#49. Pallid sturgeon: 60 pounds
- Location: Yellowstone River - near Sidney, Montana
- Record set by Gene Sattler in 1979
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Lake trout: 63 pounds, 1.92 ounces
- Location: Lake Superior, Ontario
- Record set by Hubert Hammers in 1952
Pi-Lens // Shutterstock
#47. Muskellunge: 69 pounds, 15 ounces
- Location: St. Lawrence River, New York
- Record set by Arthur Lawton in 1905
M Huston // Shutterstock
#46. White amur (Grass Carp): 70 pounds
- Location: Guntersville Reservoir (Nickajack tailwater), Tennessee
- Record set by Chad A. Killian in 2005
Peteri // Shutterstock
#45. Grass carp: 73 pounds
- Location: Guntersville Reservoir, Alabama
- Record set by Bradley D. Bridges, Sr. in 2012
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
#44. Bigmouth buffalo: 73 pounds, 2 ounces
- Location: Lake Koshkonong, Wisconsin
- Record set by unknown in 2004
Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Carp: 74 pounds
- Location: Pelahatchie Lake, Mississippi
- Record set by Curtis Wade in 1963
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
#42. Longfin albacore: 74 pounds, 10.5 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean, New York
- Record set by John Maguire in 2000
Alessandro De Maddalena // Shutterstock
#40. Channel bass: 75 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean, Delaware
- Record set by James Vandetti in 1976
LiveOakPhotos // Shutterstock
#39. Spearfish: 76 pounds, 12.8 ounces
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Maui - North Shore, Hawaii
- Record set by Alan Cadiz in 2011
Nholtzha // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Great barracuda: 77 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Olowalu - Maui, Hawaii
- Record set by Dean Hayashi in 1992
Jesus Cobaleda // Shutterstock
#37. Dolphin: 77 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Seabrook Island, South Carolina
- Record set by R. Riggs in 1905
Fabien Monteil // Shutterstock
#36. Striped bass: 78 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Record set by Al McReynolds in 1905
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
#35. Moray eel: 81 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - North Kona, Hawaii
- Record set by Jordan Kilkenny in 2011
AdrianNunez // Shutterstock
#34. Atlantic sturgeon: 82 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Sandy Hook, New Jersey
- Record set by Glen Lasco in 1905
Evannovostro // Shutterstock
#33. Dorado: 82 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Kailua-Kona - Island of Hawai'i, Hawaii
- Record set by Kathy Hunter in 1987
FtLaud // Shutterstock
#32. Greater amberjack: 85 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Cape May, New Jersey
- Record set by Edwin Metzner in 1905
Jaka Zvan // Shutterstock
#30. Smallmouth buffalo: 88 pounds
- Location: Lake Wylie, North Carolina
- Record set by Tony Crawford in 1993
Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Albacore tuna: 90 pounds
- Location: Santa Cruz, California
- Record set by Don Giberson in 1997
David Vogt // Shutterstock
#28. Bighead carp: 90 pounds
- Location: Guntersville Reservoir, Tennessee
- Record set by Jeffery J. Rorex in 2005
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
#27. Black buffalo: 92 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Lake Maumelle, Arkansas
- Record set by Kenny DeLuca in 2001
USFWS National Image Library // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Chinook (King) Salmon: 97 pounds, 4 ounces
- Location: Kenai River, Alaska
- Record set by Lester Anderson in 1905
Kevin Cass // Shutterstock
#24. Atlantic cod: 98 pounds, 12 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Isle of Shoals, New Hampshire
- Record set by Alphonse Bielevich in 1969
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
#23. Black drum: 115 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Delaware Bay, Delaware
- Record set by Kenneth H. Smith in 1978
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock
#22. Sailfish: 119 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Kailua-Kona - Island of Hawai'i, Hawaii
- Record set by Ed Sceery in 1983
wildestanimal // Shutterstock
#21. Flathead catfish: 123 pounds
- Location: Elk City Reservoir, Kansas
- Record set by Ken Paulie in 1998
M Huston // Shutterstock
#20. Big skate: 130 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Double Bluff, Washington
- Record set by Dan Cartwright in 1986
Greg Amptman // Shutterstock
#19. White marlin: 137 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Hudson Canyon, New Jersey
- Record set by Mike Marchell in 1905
lunamarina // Shutterstock
#18. Blue catfish: 143 pounds
- Location: Buggs Island Lake (Kerr Reservoir), Virginia
- Record set by Richard "Nick" Anderson in 2011
M Huston // Shutterstock
#17. Paddlefish: 144 pounds
- Location: Kansas River, Kansas
- Record set by Ralph B. Westerman in 2004
Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock
#16. Amberjack: 151 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Kailua-Kona - Island of Hawai'i, Hawaii
- Record set by Justin Lazar in 2010
Porco_Rosso // Shutterstock
#15. Giant trevally: 191 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Lahaina - Maui, Hawaii
- Record set by Al Gadow in 1980
zaferkizilkaya // Shutterstock
#14. Alligator gar: 279 pounds
- Location: Rio Grande River, Texas
- Record set by Bill Valverde in 1951
Danny Ye // Shutterstock
#13. Pacific halibut: 288 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Swiftsure Bank, Washington
- Record set by Vic Stevens in 1989
Israel Patterson // Shutterstock
#12. Warsaw grouper: 310 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
- Record set by C. D. Pratt in 1905
NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Yellowfin tuna: 325 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Lanai, Hawaii
- Record set by Joey Cabell in 1990
Shane Gross // Shutterstock
#9. Striped marlin: 339 pounds
- Location: Catalina Island, California
- Record set by Gary Jasper in 1985
Earth theater // Shutterstock
#8. Bigeye tuna: 375 pounds, 8 ounces
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Ocean City, Maryland
- Record set by Cecil Browne in 1977
Alienaire // Shutterstock
#7. Halibut: 459 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Unalaska Bay, Alaska
- Record set by Jack Tragis in 1905
Jon C. Beverly // Shutterstock
#6. Sturgeon: 468 pounds
- Location: San Pablo Bay, California
- Record set by Joey Pallotta in 1983
Canva
#5. Swordfish: 530 pounds
- Location: Atlantic Ocean - Wilmington Canyon, New Jersey
- Record set by Edmund Levitt in 1905
bekirevren // Shutterstock
#4. Giant seabass: 563 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Maui, Hawaii
- Record set by Russell Mori in 1989
Joe Belanger // Shutterstock
#3. Bluefin tuna: 1,152 pounds
- Location: 30 miles S of South Pass, Louisiana
- Record set by Ron Roland in 2003
jurgal photographer // Shutterstock
#2. Black marlin: 1,205 pounds
- Location: Pacific Ocean - Red Hill - Haleakala, Hawaii
- Record set by Lei Aloha in 1980
kelldallfall // Shutterstock
