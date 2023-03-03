RACINE — Cod is not the only fish on this menu.

The Lenten season is in full swing and many restaurants and churches in the county are accommodating the faithful who abstain from eating meat by serving fish on Fridays.

But Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St, Racine, offers a bit of a twist on the fried classic.

Eloy Contreras, coordinator for Active Catholic Teens in Service, or ACTS youth ministry, started the fish fry, which is used to help fund ACTS activities and ministry work.

Many of the parishioners at St. Patrick's are of Hispanic decent, and they wanted more than just the weekly fish and chips.

After a few suggestions from the parents of some of the ACTS members, Contreras introduced more Latin-based dishes to the menu.

Every Friday during lent, St. Patrick's serves the classic breaded cod and french fries. The church also offers mojarra, a South American fried tilapia dish, and ceviche, fresh fish cured in citrus juices.

"We wanted to offer our own take on the fish fry," Contreras said. "But you can't leave out the cod."

St. Patrick's offers lunch and dinner services, with all day services on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, which is April 7 this year.

Lunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner is served from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays during Lent.

ACTS member also help serve during mealtimes.

The mojarra does take about 15 minutes to prepare, so calling ahead to 262-664-3111 is recommended for pick up orders.

50 record-breaking fish caught in the US 50 record-breaking fish caught in the US #50. Channel catfish: 58 pounds #49. Pallid sturgeon: 60 pounds #48. Lake trout: 63 pounds, 1.92 ounces #47. Muskellunge: 69 pounds, 15 ounces #46. White amur (Grass Carp): 70 pounds #45. Grass carp: 73 pounds #44. Bigmouth buffalo: 73 pounds, 2 ounces #43. Carp: 74 pounds #42. Longfin albacore: 74 pounds, 10.5 ounces #41. Red drum: 75 pounds #40. Channel bass: 75 pounds #39. Spearfish: 76 pounds, 12.8 ounces #38. Great barracuda: 77 pounds #37. Dolphin: 77 pounds, 8 ounces #36. Striped bass: 78 pounds, 8 ounces #35. Moray eel: 81 pounds #34. Atlantic sturgeon: 82 pounds #33. Dorado: 82 pounds #32. Greater amberjack: 85 pounds #31. Ling cod: 85 pounds #30. Smallmouth buffalo: 88 pounds #29. Albacore tuna: 90 pounds #28. Bighead carp: 90 pounds #27. Black buffalo: 92 pounds, 8 ounces #26. White sturgeon: 96 pounds #25. Chinook (King) Salmon: 97 pounds, 4 ounces #24. Atlantic cod: 98 pounds, 12 ounces #23. Black drum: 115 pounds #22. Sailfish: 119 pounds #21. Flathead catfish: 123 pounds #20. Big skate: 130 pounds #19. White marlin: 137 pounds, 8 ounces #18. Blue catfish: 143 pounds #17. Paddlefish: 144 pounds #16. Amberjack: 151 pounds, 8 ounces #15. Giant trevally: 191 pounds #14. Alligator gar: 279 pounds #13. Pacific halibut: 288 pounds #12. Warsaw grouper: 310 pounds #11. Tuna: 322 pounds #10. Yellowfin tuna: 325 pounds #9. Striped marlin: 339 pounds #8. Bigeye tuna: 375 pounds, 8 ounces #7. Halibut: 459 pounds #6. Sturgeon: 468 pounds #5. Swordfish: 530 pounds #4. Giant seabass: 563 pounds #3. Bluefin tuna: 1,152 pounds #2. Black marlin: 1,205 pounds #1. Blue marlin: 1,805 pounds