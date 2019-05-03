The Associated Press publishes an article that suggests five areas where the Foxconn contract is most likely to be renegotiated:

  1. Changes to the job-creation targets
  2. The amount of tax credits provided for reaching those targets
  3. Size of the proposed factory
  4. Changes in leadership, perhaps because of Gou’s political aspirations
  5. Evers adding environmental protections into the contract
