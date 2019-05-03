The Associated Press publishes an article that suggests five areas where the Foxconn contract is most likely to be renegotiated:
- Changes to the job-creation targets
- The amount of tax credits provided for reaching those targets
- Size of the proposed factory
- Changes in leadership, perhaps because of Gou’s political aspirations
- Evers adding environmental protections into the contract
