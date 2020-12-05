Frenetic finish: Marquette Golden Eagles hit tip-in at the buzzer to sink No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers

Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice finished with a team-high 17 points and gave the Badgers a one-point lead by hitting a tough jumper on their final possession. But he followed that clutch shot by committing a silly foul that sent Carton to the line with 0.9 seconds left.

Instead of moving his feet and forcing Carton to take a tough shot while going away from the rim, Trice attempted to draw a charge. It was an easy blocking call and, afterward, Trice admitted he’d messed up.

“Honestly, I think it was a bonehead play on my part,” Trice said. “I should have just continued to slide my feet and play to the advantages that I had. I tried to take a charge. Obviously, it was a block. It’s just something that I’ve got to learn from. If I had to run that play back, I would just slide my feet and stay in front of him.”

Carton made the first free throw but left the second one short, giving UW a chance to send the game to overtime if it secured the rebound. But Lewis won that battle with Potter, leaping over the Badgers center to tip the ball toward the rim. It bounced around for a bit before falling through the hoop.