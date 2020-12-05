Frenetic finish: Marquette Golden Eagles hit tip-in at the buzzer to sink No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers

The opening week had been so easy for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, which dominated three overmatched opponents to start the 2020-21 season.
But Badgers coach Greg Gard saw weaknesses in those blowouts that could be exposed once the No. 4 Badgers finally ran into someone their own size.
The bullying stopped Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where a tip-in at the buzzer by freshman Justin Lewis lifted Marquette to a shocking 67-65 upset win over UW.
The defeat ended an 11-game winning streak dating to last season and should, if nothing else, offer the Badgers (3-1) a dose of humility. And while UW’s stay in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll will be a short one, there are plenty of lessons from this loss that will come in handy down the road.
“I’ve had these losses every year I’ve been here,” UW senior forward Nate Reuvers said. “Early on you get a tough one and lose. How can you build from it based on some of the weaknesses that we had in that game and how can we move forward and start playing our best basketball, because come March we want to be ready to go and competing for a title.”
Lewis was the best player on the floor and finished with a game-high 18 points. Sophomore point guard D.J. Carton added 12 points and made a couple of big baskets down the stretch to help the Golden Eagles (3-1) win the 127th meeting between the teams in a series that dates to 1917.
Marquette, despite being a much-younger team than its in-state rival, showed tremendous poise down the stretch. Some of that may be due to the fact that the Golden Eagles, coming off a 70-62 home loss to Oklahoma State three days earlier, at least had some big-game experience this season.
The same couldn’t be said for UW, which coasted to wins over Eastern Illinois, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and UW-Green Bay. The Badgers had all of those games in hand by halftime, but this time they found themselves trailing by five points at the break.
One thing that bothered Gard early in the season was that UW was committing too many fouls. That weakness reared its ugly head against Marquette, with the Badgers committing 11 fouls in each half.
UW wasn’t good enough offensively — it went 7 of 24 (29.2%) from 3-point range — to make up for a defense that was undisciplined and a step slow at times. Marquette attempted 28 free throws, making 20 of them, and forced Reuvers, senior guard Brad Davison and senior center Micah Potter into first-half foul trouble.
“We’re fouling way too much right now,” Reuvers said, “and we’ve got get rid of some of those cheap ones.”
When UW needed stops the most, it couldn’t get them. The Golden Eagles scored 11 points over their final five possessions during a wild final 2 minutes.
Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice finished with a team-high 17 points and gave the Badgers a one-point lead by hitting a tough jumper on their final possession. But he followed that clutch shot by committing a silly foul that sent Carton to the line with 0.9 seconds left.
Instead of moving his feet and forcing Carton to take a tough shot while going away from the rim, Trice attempted to draw a charge. It was an easy blocking call and, afterward, Trice admitted he’d messed up.
“Honestly, I think it was a bonehead play on my part,” Trice said. “I should have just continued to slide my feet and play to the advantages that I had. I tried to take a charge. Obviously, it was a block. It’s just something that I’ve got to learn from. If I had to run that play back, I would just slide my feet and stay in front of him.”
Carton made the first free throw but left the second one short, giving UW a chance to send the game to overtime if it secured the rebound. But Lewis won that battle with Potter, leaping over the Badgers center to tip the ball toward the rim. It bounced around for a bit before falling through the hoop.
“Obviously at that end of the game there everybody’s crashing out a lot harder for that rebound then they would normally,” Reuvers said. “It’s a 50-50 ball you’ve just got to get it. It doesn’t really matter how. Obviously, that’s what lost us the game there at the end but you could look at a couple of those possessions down the line or earlier in the game and that’s something Coach talks about it is it wasn’t just that one play.”
One bright spot for the Badgers was the play of freshman guard Jonathan Davis, who scored a career-high 12 points off the bench. Davis provided a much-needed spark in the first half when UW had three starters sitting on the bench in foul trouble.
But some of UW’s most-experienced players didn’t do their part. Senior guard Brad Davison missed all four of his shots from the field and fouled out in 18 minutes of action, while Aleem Ford, Potter, Reuvers and Trice offered uneven performances.
As if losing to a rival wasn’t bad enough, this could turn out to be the Badgers’ only game against a major-conference opponent during non-conference play.
UW’s game against Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, scheduled for Wednesday at the Kohl Center, is in jeopardy due to a positive COVID-19 test for the Cardinals. Louisville canceled its game against visiting North Carolina-Greensboro on Friday and has paused all team-related activities indefinitely.
A UW official said Friday the school is monitoring the situation and is in contact with Louisville and the Big Ten. The game against the Cardinals is the only marquee home game on the Badgers’ non-conference slate and would provide another measuring stick for UW as it heads into Big Ten play later this month.
If this goes down as the Badgers’ only test until conference play begins, they’ll have to live with the fact that they failed it. To a rival, no less.
