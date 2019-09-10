Referees have been told by the head of French soccer to ignore a FIFA directive and no longer stop matches when there is homophobic chanting.
In response, anti-discrimination groups urged Noël Le Graët, the French Football Federation president, to resign.
Several league games in the top two French divisions have been halted by referees this season. But Le Graët wants referees to let play continue if there are more homophobic chants, starting from this weekend.
“To say that football is homophobic, and could be the only symbol of homophobia in France, that’s a bit strong. I don’t accept it,” Le Graët told France Info radio station on Tuesday. “We’ll make sure there are no more banners (in stadiums); that’s different. But stopping games, no.”
Le Graët said he is against homophobia but added that matches should be stopped only in cases of racism — such as racist chanting or monkey noises aimed at black players — or security problems such as fan violence.
“Stopping matches (for homophobic chanting) doesn’t interest me. It’s an error,” Le Graët said. “I would stop a game for racist chants, that is clear. I would stop it for a fight, for incidents, if there is a danger somewhere inside the stadium.”
FIFA earlier this year reminded federations and referees to follow a three-step procedure which allows them to stop, suspend and ultimately abandon a game if discriminatory behavior persists. FIFA did not respond to an e-mail requesting comment on the order from Le Graët, who is also a member of the world soccer body’s ruling council.
Tennis
A year ago at this time, Bianca Andreescu was ranked outside the WTA’s top 200 after losing in the first round of U.S. Open qualifying. Look at her now.
Thanks to winning her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, Andreescu jumped 10 spots to a career-high No. 5 in the rankings, while Ash Barty again replaced Naomi Osaka at No. 1.
Andreescu’s 6-3, 7-5 victory over Serena Williams in the final on Saturday continued the 19-year-old Canadian’s rapid rise from 178th at the end of last season.
She is the first woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to win the U.S. Open in her main-draw debut at the tournament. This was only her fourth career appearance at any Slam.
U.S. Open men’s champion Rafael Nadal stayed at No. 2 in the ATP rankings and closed the gap between him and No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the defending champion who exited in the fourth round.
Basketball
Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.
Jordan said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter through his spokeswoman Estee Portnoy that he’s “devastated” at the destruction in the Bahamas, adding “my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”
Jordan, who owns property and frequently visits the Bahamas, says as the recovery and relief efforts continue he will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify nonprofit agencies where the funds will have the most impact.
Jordan added that “the Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”
Football
Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball, who played college football at Florida after recovering from brain surgery, has died at age 27.
Ball’s sister, Natalie Ball Myricks, released a statement announcing her brother’s passing early Tuesday. Ball’s agency, the Sports & Entertainment Group in Washington, D.C., confirmed his death to The Associated Press.
Ball’s death came nearly a year after he suffered a brain aneurysm and was placed in a medically induced coma at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. In late July, the Ball family announced that the Georgia native was out of the coma but was a quadriplegic.
A GoFundMe effort raised nearly $137,000 to help cover his medical expenses. Former Florida teammates and current NFL players Jon Bullard, Jaylen Watkins, Max Garcia, Keanu Neal and Jordan Reed gave between $1,000 and $10,000 each. Chicago Bears All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack, who played with Ball in Oakland, gave $7,000.
- The Jets and Patriots made a minor trade for 31-year-old wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. The Jets will send a 2021 sixth-round pick for the veteran, who became expendable after New England signed perennial Pro Bowler Antonio Brown.
Thomas, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Bill Belichick’s team after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury with the Texans in December, was inactive for the Patriots’ season-opening rout over the Steelers. He had 7 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants backups in New England’s preseason finale.
- Al Carmichael , the running back who scored the first touchdown in the old American Football League while playing for Denver in 1960, has died. He was 90.
The Broncos said Sunday that Carmichael died Saturday in Palm Desert, California. A memorial service is scheduled for Sept. 28 in La Quinta, California.
Carmichael caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Frank Tripucka on Sept. 9, 1960, in the Broncos’ 13-10 win over the Boston Patriots at Nickerson Field on the Boston University Campus in the AFL’s inaugural game.
Carmichael, a halfback, played for Denver in 1960 and ‘61 after a six-year stint in Green Bay, which selected him in the first round (seventh overall) after he served in the U.S. Marine Corps following his college career at USC.
Carmichael, who set an NFL record with a 106-yard kick return in 1956 and was elected to the Packers Hall of Fame in 1974, also worked as a Hollywood stuntman and double in dozens of movies.
