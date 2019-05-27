FRENCH OPEN
Results Tuesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
MEN'S SINGLES
First Round
Fabio Fognini (9), Italy, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.
Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.
Roberto Bautista-Agut (18), Spain, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Dusan Lajovic (30), Serbia, def. Thiago Moura Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Elliot Benchetrit, France, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.
Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Blaz Rola, Slovenia, 6-0, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, def. John Millman, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Kyle Edmund (28), Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Fernando Verdasco (23), Spain, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.
Antoine Hoang, France, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Gael Monfils (14), France, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-0, 6-4, 6-1.
Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.
Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-1.
Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
Lucas Pouille (22), France, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.
Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra, Spain, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-7 (7), 7-5.
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States, 6-7 (7), 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Juan Martin del Potro (8), Argentina, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.
MEN'S DOUBLES
Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain and Jaume Antoni Munar Clar, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-3, 6-2.
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.
Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany and Ben Mclachlan (15), Japan, 6-3, 6-3.
Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 6-4.
Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Robin Haase (14), Netherlands, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Casper Ruud, Norway and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Ivan Dodig (12), Croatia, 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Rohan Bopanna, India and Marius Copil, Romania, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (6), South Africa, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Igor Zelenay, Slovakia and Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Horacio Zeballos (9), Argentina, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3.
Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France and Manuel Guinard, France, 7-5, 6-4.
Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (7), United States, def. Gerard Granollers, Spain and Pablo Carreno-Busta, Spain, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Ken Skupski, Britain and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Jonny O'Mara, Britain and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.
Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (10), Netherlands, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina and Christian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Cheng-Peng Hsieh, Taiwan and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Austin Krajicek (16), United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Hugo Gaston, France and Clement Tabur, France, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (2), Britain, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
WOMEN'S SINGLES
First round
Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 0-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Maria Sakkari (29), Greece, def. Anna Tatishvili, United States, 6-0, 6-1.
Caroline Garcia (24), France, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.
Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 8-6.
Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.
Kurumi Nara, Japan, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (22), Canada, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-3, 2-2, ret.
Lesia Tsurenko (27), Ukraine, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-2, 6-2.
Daria Kasatkina (21), Russia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.
Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-1, 7-5.
Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Selena Janicijevic, France, 6-3, 6-0.
Qiang Wang (16), China, def. Saisai Zheng, China, 6-1, 7-5.
Aryna Sabalenka (11), Belarus, def. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-1.
Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Harmony Tan, France, 6-3, 6-1.
Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Lin Zhu, China, 6-1, 6-1.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit (17), Estonia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
