French Open

Saturday's results

At Stade Roland Garros, Paris

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN'S SINGLES

Semifinal

Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Final

Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Final

Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

