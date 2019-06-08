French Open
Saturday's results
At Stade Roland Garros, Paris
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN'S SINGLES
Semifinal
Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5.
Women's Singles
Final
Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.
Men's Doubles
Final
Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
