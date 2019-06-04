FRENCH OPEN
Results Tuesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
MEN'S SINGLES
Quarterfinal
Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Stan Wawrinka (24), Switzerland, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.
Women's Singles
Quarterfinal
Johanna Konta (26), Britain, def. Sloane Stephens (7), United States, 6-1, 6-4.
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic (31), Croatia, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Quarterfinal
Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinal
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China, def. Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang (5), China, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.