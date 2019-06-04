FRENCH OPEN

Results Tuesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

MEN'S SINGLES

Quarterfinal

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Stan Wawrinka (24), Switzerland, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Johanna Konta (26), Britain, def. Sloane Stephens (7), United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic (31), Croatia, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China, def. Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang (5), China, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

