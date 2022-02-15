Free noon concerts in honor of Black History Month

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the first annual Wisconsin Black Art & Culture Expo this month, in partnership with Mahogany Gallery in Racine.

The celebration, to recognize Black History Month, includes the university’s free Noon Concert Series, with performances Fridays at noon in Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road.

On Feb. 18, baritone Bill McMurray will perform an operatic rendition of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Lisa Zilberman is the pianist for the program, which will also feature Aaron Copland’s “The Boatman’s Dance” and “Zion’s Walls” and “A Song Without Words” by Margaret Bonds.

On Feb. 25, the free performance is a student-produced musical celebration of the life and legacy of civil rights activist King. Performers include the University Chorale and the Jazz Ensemble. The celebration continues with a post-concert reception starting at 1 p.m.

There is no admission fee. Seating is available on a first-come basis; masks are required.

