Free noon concert in honor of Black History Month

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the first annual Wisconsin Black Art & Culture Expo this month, in partnership with Mahogany Gallery in Racine.

The celebration, to recognize Black History Month, includes a free noon concert Friday, Feb. 25, in Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road.

The performance is a student-produced musical celebration of the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Performers include the University Chorale and the Jazz Ensemble. The celebration continues with a post-concert reception starting at 1 p.m. Seating is on a first-come basis; masks are required.

