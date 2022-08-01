Free movie nights in area parks

Movies in the park are held at these locations:
- Waterford offers a family friendly movie on Thursday, Aug. 18, in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., along the Fox River. The movie starts at dusk and concessions will be available. People should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
- The free “Movie Night in the Park” series takes place at dusk Fridays, Aug. 12 and 19, in Petrifying Springs Park next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park, 761 Green Bay Road, Somers. The lineup: Aug. 12, “Gremlins”; and Aug. 19, “Dog. Movie is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.