 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free movie nights in area parks

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Sing 2

"Sing 2" will be shown June 17 in Lance Park in Twin Lakes.

Movies in the park are held at these locations:

Waterford offers family friendly “Movies in the Park,” every Thursday in summer opposite Waterford River Rhythms. Movies are shown in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford, along the Fox River. Movie dates are June 23, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Movies start at dusk and concessions will be available. People should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. For more information, go to waterfordwi.gov

  • The Village of Twin Lakes will show free movies in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive (on Lake Mary), Fridays, June 17 and July 8 and 22. The free movies start at dusk at the Lance Park Amphitheater. This summer’s films are: June 17, “Sing 2”; July 8, “American Underdog”; and July 22, “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
  • The free “Movie Night in the Park” series takes place at dusk Fridays, June 17-Aug. 19, in Petrifying Springs Park next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park, 761 Green Bay Road in Somers. This year’s movie lineup: June 17, “Encanto”; June 24, “Field of Dreams”; July 1, “Eternals”; July 8: “Footloose”; July 15, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”; July 22, “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”; July 29, “Beetlejuice”; Aug. 5, “Luca”; Aug. 12, “Gremlins”; and Aug. 19, “Dog.

People are also reading…

Note: All movies are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: 'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for hours

UPDATE: 'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for hours

At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine’s south side. A home was hit, but the report of the home being hit didn't come in until the early morning, as the home had been empty at the time of the shooting. "Due to the call volume” in the morning, it wasn't until about noon that the home that was hit was able to be investigated; a Racine Police Department spokesperson said Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area twice, after the initial shots fired report and again about 12 hours later, the RPD said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News