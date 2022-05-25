Free movie nights in area parks

At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine’s south side. A home was hit, but the report of the home being hit didn't come in until the early morning, as the home had been empty at the time of the shooting. "Due to the call volume” in the morning, it wasn't until about noon that the home that was hit was able to be investigated; a Racine Police Department spokesperson said Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area twice, after the initial shots fired report and again about 12 hours later, the RPD said.