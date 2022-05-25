Free movie nights in area parks

Movies in the park are held at these locations:
Waterford offers family friendly “Movies in the Park,” every Thursday in summer opposite Waterford River Rhythms. Movies are shown in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford, along the Fox River. Movie dates are June 23, July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18. Movies start at dusk and concessions will be available. People should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. For more information, go to waterfordwi.gov
- The Village of Twin Lakes will show free movies in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive (on Lake Mary), Fridays, June 17 and July 8 and 22. The free movies start at dusk at the Lance Park Amphitheater. This summer’s films are: June 17, “Sing 2”; July 8, “American Underdog”; and July 22, “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
- The free “Movie Night in the Park” series takes place at dusk Fridays, June 17-Aug. 19, in Petrifying Springs Park next to the Biergarten, on the south end of the park, 761 Green Bay Road in Somers. This year’s movie lineup: June 17, “Encanto”; June 24, “Field of Dreams”; July 1, “Eternals”; July 8: “Footloose”; July 15, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”; July 22, “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”; July 29, “Beetlejuice”; Aug. 5, “Luca”; Aug. 12, “Gremlins”; and Aug. 19, “Dog.
People are also reading…
Note: All movies are subject to cancellation due to weather conditions.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Music on the Monument, Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup announced
-
Juneteenth celebrated with week of events
-
Public art project unveiled in Downtown Racine
- 53 updates