Free meter parking is back for holidays

RACINE — Free meter parking in Downtown Racine is back for the holidays in 2020. The City of Racine and the Downtown Racine Corp. have teamed up to coordinate free meter parking on Saturdays, Nov. 28-Dec. 19.

This was done to help encourage the community to shop and dine in Downtown Racine and support the small business owners this holiday season. Twenty-eight new businesses have opened since 2019.

“The holiday season is a really important time for the shops and restaurants in City's business corridors, and when they thrive, our community thrives," said Mayor Cory Mason. "The pandemic has been tough on businesses, so as a city, we want to encourage and incentivize people to shop local. Providing these free parking days is one way to do that, so please put on a mask and come out to support local businesses this holiday season.”

Parking time limits will be enforced via tire marking to ensure the turnover of spaces. Most meters in downtown are currently four hours. The free parking excludes all ramps with gates and the lakefront lot.

Free meter parking will also be available at all meters throughout the City of Racine on those days.

