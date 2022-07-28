 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Bristol Woodstock concert on July 28

BRISTOL — The free Bristol Woodstock concert series, which debuted in 2021, takes place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The music goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Today’s performance features Sam Rodewald, who will “play acoustic covers with an indie-pop vibe,” including tunes by artists such as Talking Heads, Prince, Cyndi Lauper, Phil Collins and David Bowie, according to concert organizers.

For more details about the music series and who is playing each week, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

