RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewer Buddies Program, will distribute a limited number of complimentary guest passes to the July 26 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves. Game time is 7:10 p.m. at Miller Park, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come basis to Racine County residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St, Room 127. Proof of Racine County residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required in order to receive complimentary guest passes. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

