Fredrick R. Warship, Howards Grove, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Elkhorn automotive dealership's license revoked
The victim had been in a car when he was shot not long after midnight, the Racine Police Department said.
Despite winning all of their games on the field, the seventh-grade Park Panthers were left out of the postseason because of what the coaches say is selective enforcement of league rules.
A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana.
One person died and two people were injured in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of highways 31 and KR, according to the Mount Pl…
A Racine man has been accused of shooting a gun at another man. The suspect, who also faces drug charges, allegedly later claimed the man he shot at had been bullying him for years.
The suspect was given a $10,000 cash bond.
Unattended cooking led to a fire that set off a sprinkler system and caused more than $100,000 in damage in an apartment building, the Racine Fire Department said Saturday.
A man and a boy died at the scene of an early morning apartment fire Sunday in Kenosha, according to authorities.
Democratic state Sen. Janet Bewley, 70, had just pulled out onto a highway into the path of Alyssa Ortman's speeding car, when the two vehicles collided, police reported.
