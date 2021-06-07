 Skip to main content
Frederick Michael Taylor
Frederick Michael Taylor, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, delivery of methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

