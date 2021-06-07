Frederick Michael Taylor, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, delivery of methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.