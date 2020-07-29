Frazier hits go-ahead homer in 8th, Pirates edge Brewers 8-6

Keston Hiura hit a two-run drive in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh as part of a four-run burst that gave the Brewers a 6-2 lead. Pittsburgh responded immediately, tying it on the bottom of the inning thanks in part to a throwing error by Milwaukee first baseman Justin Smoak with the bases loaded that allowed two runs to score.

The seventh inning featured eight combined runs thanks to six walks, a hit by pitch and Smoak's miscue.

"It was not a good baseball inning for both sides, plain and simple," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

Yelich struggling, Reynolds breaks out

Brewers star Christian Yelich's rough start continued. The 2018 NL MVP is hitting just .045 (1 for 22) after going 0 for 4, including two strikeouts and a double play.

"We'll do our best to help him," Counsell said. "He's just got to keep grinding through at-bats and that one swing or those two at-bats will happen where he gets one through and feels good and gets it back locked in.''

Pittsburgh left fielder Bryan Reynolds ended a 0-for-13 skid by going 2 for 4. Reynolds also threw out Milwaukee's Ryan Braun at the plate in the top of the eighth when Braun represented the go-ahead run.

Lindblom exits