Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Patrons enjoy the weather at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden in the summer of 2018 at Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. The beer garden is now open and features tap lines of beer, sodas, food trucks and fish fries on select nights, live music, yard games, playground and shaded areas.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

FRANKSVILLE — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden, which opened in 2018, is located within Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K).

As Racine County's first permanent craft beer garden, the beer garden adds to the historic legacy of the park, which has been a community gathering place since some of the area's first settlers in 1832.

The FCBG serves a rotation of 16 to 22 Wisconsin craft beers on tap, along with cider and wine; in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

All ages are welcome. There is a playground and sandbox and plenty of green space, along with yard and board games.

Events and activities throughout the summer include live music, food trucks, movie nights yoga classes and more.

The beer garden is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to franksvillebeergarden.com.

Note: Carry-in food is allowed; no carry-in alcohol.

