BROOKFIELD — A Franklin man is accused of beating and strangling his estranged wife to death.

Sunkeun Kim, 29, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Police say Kim killed his wife, 24-year-old Madeline Kim, Sunday night while she was in her Brookfield condominium.

Madeline Kim had filed for divorce last month following domestic violence incidents. Sunkeun Kim had been released on bail.

Police said Sunkeun Kim was on a GPS tracking device, and they used information from that device to tie him to the scene. He is being held in the Waukesha County Jail.

