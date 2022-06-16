NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Frank T. Archibald, 3100 block of Wheelock Drive, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine's south side; the scene wasn't investigated for another 12 hours "due to the call volume" at the time.
The man reportedly lived with the dead body in the home for weeks. By the time authorities arrived, the body could not be identified through conventional means because it was so decomposed.
A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.
After hearing neighbors say it is just "too much," Yorkville village officials have denied a permit for Rancho La Promesa, effectively shutting down the Hispanic-themed wedding barn venue in rural Racine County.
According to the RPD, the 21-year-old was shot in the forearm, foot and groin. The injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.
Terrance Blair vowed to not live in fear. In spite of rising violence in Racine, he wanted to continue on. Now, after he was killed May 15, his wife is pushing forward.
The man accused of killing a mom of six was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
A 64-year-old man was badly hurt Monday when a large tree branch fell on him while he was riding a lawnmower outside his home in western Racine County, officials said.
The CO is accused of bringing five phones into the prison. A criminal complaint states that she "was under immense pressure from (an inmate, whose name was redacted) and feared for her family."
A Racine man faces one misdemeanor charge after he was accused of shooting a gun into the air five times Thursday evening.
