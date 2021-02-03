Frank R Muriel Quinones
Frank R Muriel Quinones, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Eric B. Luedtke, 33, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and 1st degree sexual assault (having sexual intercourse with a child under age 13).
A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. A woman who was also in the home, where a 1-year-old was also found by law enforcement when they carried out a search warrant there, is facing criminal charges.
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.
“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
A Racine teen is being held in the Racine County Jail for allegedly making bogus reports of shots fired and a bomb threat at a high school in Kentucky.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical and not suspicious, Racine County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. James Evans said. The estimated cost of the damage is $525,000.
Owners Steven and Sandra Schoene said their closing date will be March 31, 2021.
WINTER STORM RECAP: Emergency vehicles stuck, dozens of cars trapped, a snowmobiler breaks both legs in crash
A snowmobiler was badly hurt and many other traffic mishaps were reported this weekend, as southeastern Wisconsin was hit with what may be the heaviest January snowfall since 2011.
While confidence is increasing that accumulating snow will fall Saturday and Sunday, there still is considerable uncertainty regarding amounts and the timing of the snow, according to forecasters.
A man was sent to the hospital late Thursday night after suffering a gunshot wound inside an apartment building, according to officials.