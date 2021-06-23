Frank E Gayton
RACINE — Both youths who were pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday night have died.
READ DOCUMENTS HERE: Although he has been cleared to return to the classroom, Burlington High School Teacher Jeff Taff was found in a recent investigation to have engaged in many instances of poor judgment and a lack of professionalism, newly released investigative reports show.
UPDATE: 9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from lake near Zoo Beach; teen hospitalized in separate water incident
Racine police report two separate possible drownings Saturday at North Beach and Zoo Beach.
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Update: 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee 'in critical condition' after Monday Lake Michigan emergency
Monday one more girl was taken by Flight For Life after she was pulled from Racine's Lake Michigan shores, while another was rescued with just minor scratches.
A well-lived life that ended too soon: Firefighter Jeff Erickson loved family, helping others, Harleys
Jeffery Erickson died Monday from leukemia complications connected to his career as a Caledonia firefighter. He was 56. The last several years he was alive, made possible by a bone marrow transplant, were “very special,” daughter Brittany Erickson said.
A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly had cocaine, LSD and meth in his car after he fled from a traffic stop this week.
How February's winter storm in Texas may have forced Culver's to take buffalo chicken tenders off the menu
Go to Culver’s right now and you can still get ButterBurgers, crinkle-cut fries and all the custard you want, but you can’t get one popular item: Buffalo chicken tenders. It's blamed on a lot of factors, from COVID-19 to TikTok.
When the teen confronted the man during the act, the man allegedly said to her “Sorry, I’m tweaking."
A Racine man allegedly dislocated a woman's jaw and threatened to shoot her before begging for the police not to be called on him.