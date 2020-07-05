Francona favors moving to new era

Cleveland manager Terry Francona won’t sidestep the hot-button topic any longer. He believes the Indians need to change their contentious nickname.
“I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said Sunday.
Francona’s comments came two days after the Indians, amid a nationwide movement to erase racially insensitive symbols, released a statement saying the organization is “committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”
The team’s announcement — an initial step toward a possible name change — came hours after the NFL’s Washington Redskins said they will undergo a review of their name and logo. The Redskins announced their decision after several sponsors, including FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the team’s stadium, urged the franchise to change a nickname that has been deemed offensive for decades. Like Francona, Washington coach Ron Rivera has called for his team to change its name.
During a Zoom call following a morning workout for his team at Progressive Field, Francona said he will no longer sidestep the subject of Cleveland’s name or mascot. The team removed the highly debated Chief Wahoo logo from its game jerseys and caps last year, and now will consider changing a nickname that has been in place since 1915.
“I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” he said. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful.
“And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”
Francona acknowledged his own past errors in judgment. He doesn’t want to be labeled as someone who can’t adapt or change with the times.
“Even at my age, you don’t want to be too old to learn or to realize that, maybe I’ve been ignorant of some things, and to be ashamed of it, and to try to be better,” said the 61-year-old, who guided the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles. “I’m glad that we’re going to be open to listening, because I think that’s probably the most important thing right now, is being willing to listen, not necessarily just talk.”
Francona also said his longtime bench coach Brad Mills has left the club to be with his family. Mills’ 18-month-old grandson, Beau, drowned during spring training.
BRAVES: Former Cy Young winner Félix Hernández has opted out of the 2020 season, at least temporarily ending his bid to revive his career with the Atlanta Braves.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday that Hernández, 34, opted out due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made after Hernández participated in workouts on Friday and Saturday at Truist Park.
The decision came a day after Snitker announced that four-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman, premier reliever Will Smith and two more Atlanta players tested positive for COVID-19. Right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma also had positive tests announced on Saturday.
Snitker said Hernández may have realized “it is way, way different” now as players must deal with the concerns of trying to start the season during the pandemic.
“Everybody told him it would be, but until you live it I don’t think you know it,” Snitker said. “As tests come in and outbreaks and things like that, I think it’s just human nature to process these things as you have family members involved and children and things like that.
“Things like that aren’t a reality until we get here and live it.”
Hernández, a six-time All-Star in 15 seasons with Seattle who won the 2010 AL Cy Young Award, needed a fresh start following 2019, his worst season. The right-hander called King Felix posted a 6.40 ERA, was 1-8 in 15 starts and lost his spot in the rotation.
OBITUARY: A former major league pitcher and three others were killed after the small plane they were traveling in crashed in the Utah mountains, just outside of Salt Lake City, authorities said.
Tyson Brummett was piloting the Cessna 172 when it went down in American Fork Canyon shortly after departing from Regional Airport in West Jordan on Friday. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, everyone onboard died upon impact.
The 35-year-old former athlete was killed in the crash alongside his friend, 35-year-old Alex Ruegner, as well as Ruegner’s 62-year-old uncle, Douglas Blackhurst, and 60-year-old aunt, Elaine Blackhurst, authorities said in a press release. They were all pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers with the UCSO Search and Rescue responded to the crash site around 8 a.m. after receiving an emergency call from a hiker and his two sons, who all witnessed the plane’s downward spiral.
Brummett, who pitched a single game for the Phillies, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2007 for Philadelphia. During his lone appearance, the right-handed reliever struck out two of four batters in a 2012 game against the Nationals.
From there, Brummett spent the next two seasons playing minor league ball for the Blue Jays and Dodgers before Los Angeles released him in 2014, USA Today reported.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!