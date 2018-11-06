Francisco Hernandez.jpg

Francisco Hernandez, 47, 1900 block of Arcturus Avenue, strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments