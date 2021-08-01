Francisco & Chelsey

Chelsey Walker and Francisco Cervantes braved the pandemic to have their special day with family and friends at their destination, beach wedding on Sept. 19, 2020, at Anna Maria Island, Fla. The couple celebrated their love in Chelsey's aunt's back yard which had been transformed by her mother into a magical reception area.
Here's their story in Chelsey's words:
How did the two of you meet?
We met through mutual friends in high school.
How did he propose?
I’ll never forget, he proposed on Aug. 3, 2019 (three is my favorite number). After spending a day together with family down at the Kenosha Harbor Market, he spontaneously asked me if I wanted to go out to dinner. I agreed, and he informed me to put on the new outfit I had recently purchased during a spa and shopping day with my mother and sister (little did I know, they had an alternative motive to take to me shopping and get my nails done that day). With my teal jumpsuit on, he told me our dinner spot was a surprise, and he continued to drive us to Harbor House in Milwaukee, the same restaurant we spent our first Valentine’s Day together. Since that first holiday together, we defined Harbor House as our favorite dinner spot, and here we were dining there again, three years later.
It was such a beautiful night that we decided to go for a walk along the lake after dinner. At a certain point he stopped and asked me to close my eyes because he had another surprise for me. When told to open, I looked to my right and there he was, bent on one knee and asked me to marry him. I was completely speechless and began crying. I had no idea this was planned, and it was absolutely perfect. After taking multiple photos by the lake with my engagement ring, we headed home and I began calling my mom and sister endlessly; but, neither were answering. Little did I know, Francisco had my mom, sister and my sister’s boyfriend take photos of the proposal out of sight, at the top of the hill, to capture the perfect moment as it was happening. Neither were answering because they were then racing home to develop the photos and frame them to surprise me. Once we got into town he drove me to my parents house where I opened the door to both of our families there with flowers, balloons and champagne with our unforgettable, engagement moment captured in an eight by 10 frame as the centerpiece. It was all I dreamt of and more.
Who did most of the planning for the wedding?
Since my mother was a set designer, her and I took on most of the decoration planning and Francisco and his family took on a lot of the food planning.
how many attendants did you have?
We had three attendants: both of our sisters were our matron of honor, and best woman; then we had a flower girl.
How many guests?
We had around 100 guests.
What were your biggest challenges in planning the wedding?
The biggest challenge in planning the wedding was insuring safety and health with COVID-19. Making sure everything was done to make our guests feel comfortable and enjoy their evening was definitely difficult; however, I think we did a fantastic job.
In what areas did you splurge?
We certainly splurged by renting my dream beachfront property for a week that sleeps 27 people, so that our entire family could stay together. Alongside that, we splurged on décor. Transforming my aunt’s home for the reception space required a lot of necessary rental items, as well as purchasing beautiful fabric which draped the entire reception space.
What did you do to save money?
To save money, we owe a huge thanks to our incredible families and friends that feel like family. Many of whom flew down early to help set everything up, decorate, cook, clean, then take it all down. It was a whirlwind, and we couldn’t have done it without them.
What personal touches did you have in the ceremony and/or reception?
A personal touch I have always dreamt of since I was a little girl was having my father play guitar at my wedding. He graciously agreed, and he played “Make You Feel My Love” accompanied by vocals from my cousin and her extremely talented mother who also played piano. As for the reception, we had multiple pieces that were handmade by family to create our perfect zen-themed wedding night.
What song did you have your first dance?
Our first dance song was “All Of Me” by John Legend.
Who did your cake and what was it like?
My sister is an incredibly talented baker and she was kind enough to make a variety of cookies for us, and decorate our simply desired, dirty frosted, vanilla cake, topped with a beautiful lotus flower which held a candle inside of it.
What was your favorite memory of the day?
My favorite memory of the day was simply looking around at the end of the night and seeing the pure joy, happiness and love in my newly husbands eyes, and in all of our family and friends who chose to trust us and support our love during a very difficult year.
Tell us a little bit about your honeymoon.
Our destination wedding was always a little part of our honeymoon in itself because we got to spend an entire week there; however, we also got to go to my favorite place on earth afterwards with our family, Disney World. I have always loved Disney and my husband had never been, so it was truly special to get to experience that with him.
Any advice for other couples planning a wedding?
The best advice I have for other couples planning a wedding is to focus on your love throughout the process. Never sweat the small stuff as there will always be unexpected bumps along the way, so just know there is always a way to figure things out. All that matters is the love between you two.