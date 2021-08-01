Francisco & Chelsey

It was such a beautiful night that we decided to go for a walk along the lake after dinner. At a certain point he stopped and asked me to close my eyes because he had another surprise for me. When told to open, I looked to my right and there he was, bent on one knee and asked me to marry him. I was completely speechless and began crying. I had no idea this was planned, and it was absolutely perfect. After taking multiple photos by the lake with my engagement ring, we headed home and I began calling my mom and sister endlessly; but, neither were answering. Little did I know, Francisco had my mom, sister and my sister’s boyfriend take photos of the proposal out of sight, at the top of the hill, to capture the perfect moment as it was happening. Neither were answering because they were then racing home to develop the photos and frame them to surprise me. Once we got into town he drove me to my parents house where I opened the door to both of our families there with flowers, balloons and champagne with our unforgettable, engagement moment captured in an eight by 10 frame as the centerpiece. It was all I dreamt of and more.