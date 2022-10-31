Fourth straight loss has Packers reeling as injuries stack up

For all the things Aaron Rodgers said last week — and the Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback sure said a mouthful — his words in the immediate aftermath of the team’s loss to the Washington Commanders echoed entering Sunday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m not worried about this squad. In fact, this might be the best thing for us,” Rodgers had said. “This week, nobody’s going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ with a chance to get exposed … Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.”

As it turned out, the Packers’ 27-17 prime-time loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., was not the best thing for them.

Being 10.5-point underdogs — the biggest spread ever against them with Rodgers at quarterback — did nothing to alleviate the pressure their three consecutive losses had put on them, and a week of conversations about their abundant mental errors didn’t exactly solve the issue.

But Rodgers was right about one thing: The Packers most definitely got exposed.

Because if the Bills are a bona fide Super Bowl LVII contender — and there’s really no question that they are — then the way they thoroughly outplayed the Packers in just about every facet of the game conclusively showed that general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur’s team, as currently constructed, doesn’t remotely resemble a playoff contender.

Sure, you could point out that the Packers entered the game without Rodgers’ two most trusted wide receivers (Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard) because of injuries and then lost rookie Christian Watson to a concussion on their opening possession. But that thin group is what you end up with when you trade away your star wide receiver (Davante Adams) and lose your only legit deep threat in free agency (Marquez Valdes-Scantling).

Or you could say that they lost both of their starting inside linebackers in the heart of their defense — rookie Quay Walker to an ejection after he shoved a practice-squad player on the Bills’ sideline, and first-team All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell to a right knee injury — before halftime. But injuries happen, and getting tossed out of a game for mixing it up on the opposing sideline is undisciplined and unacceptable.

Or you could point out that one week after unexpectedly having to play without left tackle David Bakhtiari, they were without left guard Elgton Jenkins on Sunday night because of a foot injury that cropped up late in the week. But the line has dealt with challenging circumstances before and found a way to reshuffle the deck and get the job done.

In truth, the cold reality is that, after now four straight losses, the Packers own a 3-5 record — and entering the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game on “Monday Night Football,” only seven teams (Detroit, Houston, Carolina, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Cleveland) have fewer victories than they have.

And, after three consecutive NFC North titles under LaFleur, the Packers now stand 4½ games behind division leader Minnesota, which improved to 6-1 earlier Sunday.

“Certainly, Buffalo is a very talented football team, and I think that was pretty evident in all three phases. They came out with more intensity early on and put us in too big of a hole to climb out,” LaFleur said after his team went into halftime down, 24-7. “Certainly, our guys are disappointed. I’m disappointed. But we’ve got to find a way to right this thing.”

Added Rodgers, who finished the night 19 of 30 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and one interception (91.4 rating) on the night: “We had a lot of plays in for Christian this week, so losing him on the first drive, obviously, didn’t help us. And then finding out Elgton wasn’t going to play 90 minutes before the game, similar to last week with Dave, that doesn’t help, either. That’s kind of what’s been going on with us.

“(But) nobody feels sorry for us. We’ve got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes.”

Asked if he believes the team needs to add at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Rodgers replied, “I think that’s a question for somebody else in the organization.”

The great irony of Sunday night’s loss was that, for the seemingly weekly criticism of LaFleur for not getting running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon the ball frequently enough, LaFleur had basically no choice but to ride the tandem offensively with the Packers’ decimated receiving corps.

That resulted in Jones (20 carries for 143 yards, four receptions for 14 more) and Dillon (63 yards on 11 total touches) accounting for 220 of the Packers’ 398 yards of offense, and the Packers winning the time of possession battle (33 minutes, 48 seconds to 26 minutes, 12 seconds for the Bills) but little else.

“I think we’ve got to find that balance,” LaFleur said of the Packers’ run-first game plan netting 208 total yards on the ground against a Bills defense that came into the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL against the run. “I was super proud of our ability to come off the football. I think everybody was blocking hard — tight ends, running backs, receivers. The runners were running hard. I thought Aaron did a fantastic job getting us in and out of good looks. But I also think that we have to be able to mix it up a little bit.

“Do I think that we showed some physicality in the run game? Absolutely. I think we did. We need that every week, because that is one of premier defenses in this league and we knew it was going to be a grind of a game. But I do think there is something to having the mix (of run and pass). … You’ve got to be able to throw it over their head from time to time, as well.”

Without Watson, the Packers had no downfield threat, and it showed. Only rookie wideouts Romeo Doubs (four receptions for 62 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown) and Samori Touré (a 37-yard touchdown with 6:32 remaining in the game) and tight end Robert Tonyan (five receptions, but for only 35 yards) had any production in the passing game. Veteran Sammy Watkins, playing against his old team for the first time, caught one pass for 3 yards.

And before Rodgers completed 4 of 6 passes for 83 yards on the Packers’ final touchdown drive, Rodgers had completed just 9 of 16 passes for 74 yards.

Asked if he feels he has to put the team on his shoulders, Rodgers replied, “I really don’t know how to answer that, to be honest with you. I don’t feel any added pressure. I enjoy the pressure. I enjoy the opportunity to throw the ball down the field, and hopefully we get some opportunities next week, and get some guys healthy.”

Meanwhile, the Packers’ much-hyped defense wasn’t up to the task of slowing down the Bills’ top-ranked offense, at least until quarterback Josh Allen threw a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions.

After getting at three-and-out to open the game, the Packers defense allowed the Bills to score on their next five possessions, which went touchdown-touchdown-touchdown-field goal-field goal.

From there, the Packers never truly threatened the Bills again.

“You can’t come out here and spot a team 21 points and expect to come back. What was it at halftime, 24-7? And the final score was 27-17. You can’t spot a good team that many points,” said cornerback Rasul Douglas, who had one of the Packers’ two interceptions against Allen. “At the end of the day, we’ve just got to make more plays.

“I don’t know what it is, but we’ve got to do something to win. That’s not how we play ball. That’s been the standard for the last few years. That can’t start to be the standard now. Collectively, we’ve got to come in here together and find ways to finish. Because I feel like we always play a good half, whether it’s the first half or the second half. We’ve got to put two of those together to play a complete game. I don’t think we ever played a complete game this year.”