RACINE — The deadline is June 2 to submit an application for participation in the 87th annual 4th Fest Parade on July 4.

“Made in America” is the theme for the 2023 parade and entries are asked to keep this in mind when decorating floats.

A few surprises are already scheduled to appear in the 4th Fest Parade, including a full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in the Transformers movies.

The pre-parade begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the main parade.

The parade route is 2.6 miles long and takes about two hours to complete. The parade also will be broadcast live on Channel 24 and livestreamed on the My24 website, as well as the 4th Fest of Greater Racine YouTube channel.

Applications and payment must be submitted online at racine4thfest.org (under the parade tab). After June 2, a late fee of $150 will be charged. The final deadline for all parade applications is June 9.