Four metrics

• Hospitals saying they can continue treating all patients “without crisis standards of care,” meaning that care levels are not being diminished because of the pandemic.

• That there isn’t a significant increase in health care worker infections over a 14-day period, while sufficient testing for health care workers is still available.

3. Public Health: Are infections contained, e.g. is community spread being controlled?

The Health Department will be looking for these three positive signs before restrictions can be rolled back:

• 85% of positive cases are followed up on with contact tracing. If less than 85% of people with COVID in the city are followed up with, the city will be less confident about the safety of reopening further.

• That all long-term care facilities have protective measures and policies in place. As of the afternoon of Wednesday, May 27, the Department of Health Services was conducting 49 facility-wide investigations in Racine County. Two of them are at nursing homes: the Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Ridgewood Care Center.

• That the number of probable cases is “not significantly rising.”