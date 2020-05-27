When deciding how and when Racine’s rules will change, the city will look at four metrics.
1. Epidemiology: Is there a sustained decrease in the number of positive tests and/or cases?
If fewer than 10% of COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin come back positive over a 14-day period, then restrictions can be expected to be rolled back.
But if more than 10% of COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin come back positive over a 14-day period, then restrictions can be expected to remain in place or become more stringent.
The daily percentages of positive tests in the City of Racine have peaked over 20% multiple times throughout the month of May, indicating that improvement needs to be made on that front before restrictions can be expected to be rolled back.
On the epidemiological front, the Health Department is also looking for a “decline in five-day rolling average” of positive tests over a 14-day period. Essentially, that means that public health leaders want to see the number of positive COVID cases declining on average over a two-week period.
2. Health care system: Is the health care system able to provide consistent levels of diagnostic testing and maintain surge capacity?
The city wants to hear two things from hospitals:
• Hospitals saying they can continue treating all patients “without crisis standards of care,” meaning that care levels are not being diminished because of the pandemic.
• That there isn’t a significant increase in health care worker infections over a 14-day period, while sufficient testing for health care workers is still available.
3. Public Health: Are infections contained, e.g. is community spread being controlled?
The Health Department will be looking for these three positive signs before restrictions can be rolled back:
• 85% of positive cases are followed up on with contact tracing. If less than 85% of people with COVID in the city are followed up with, the city will be less confident about the safety of reopening further.
• That all long-term care facilities have protective measures and policies in place. As of the afternoon of Wednesday, May 27, the Department of Health Services was conducting 49 facility-wide investigations in Racine County. Two of them are at nursing homes: the Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Ridgewood Care Center.
• That the number of probable cases is “not significantly rising.”
4. Resources: Is the PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) supply chain robust enough to meet the needs of the health care system and public health?
Although it’s still a concern at the state and national levels, reports of PPE shortages have become of less concern in recent weeks. That is in part thanks to U.S. manufacturers and purchases from overseas that have helped fill American needs.
