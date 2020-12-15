Four COVID-19 vaccine questions answered

Will I be required to get vaccinated?
When asked, Wisconsin health officials assured the public there is no plan to require citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19, although they are encouraging as many as people as possible to get the vaccine once it becomes available.
“The state has no intention of mandating the vaccine,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Monday.
However, employers could still require their employees to be vaccinated.
Dorit Reiss — a law professor at the University of California, Hastings, who specializes in legal and policy issues related to vaccines — told AARP this week “Employment in the United States is generally ‘at will,’ which means that your employer can set working conditions … Certainly, employers can set health and safety work conditions, with a few limits."
The exceptions include for people who have known allergies to vaccines or a religious exemption.
What are the side effects?
Some side effects are likely after someone is vaccinated for COVID-19. But, as has been reported, the side effects are usually in-line with side effects usually expected from other vaccinations, like after you get a flu shot.
However, there are reports of more severe reactions, although not as severe as the worst symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Such possible side effects include fatigue, soreness, pain at area of injection site, headache and possibly a fever.
Those are “signs and symptoms of the body producing antibodies," Stephanie Schauer, immunization program manager for the Wisconsin Division of Public Health, said last week.
Still, stronger reactions have been reported.
California news station ABC 7 reported: "Pfizer's analysis indicates that about 25% to 50% of patients experienced some degree of side effects, while 10% to 15% had a more serious reaction."
A nursing professor at UCLA who reported a 104.9-degree fever after getting her second injection during a Pfizer trial told ABC 7: "I had chills, nausea, a headache, some fatigue, and that just kind of got worse and worse as the night went on."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that "side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days."
If my grandma or friend gets vaccinated but I haven’t been yet, is it safe to visit them?
Wisconsin health officials are still advising against visiting those who have been vaccinated.
Although it is, according to the FDA, extremely unlikely for someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 from getting sick by the coronavirus, there is a higher chance that they could still spread it.
“We don’t know about what the vaccine will do about … the possibility to transmit,” Schauer said Monday.
Speaking as an analyst for CNN on Monday, Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, said, “What we know is that the Pfizer vaccine is very effective at preventing symptomatic illness and severe disease. That means the vaccine appears to prevent people from getting sick enough that they develop symptoms, and very importantly, it prevents people from becoming so severely ill that they end up in the hospital…
“Here’s what the studies don’t yet show,” Wen continued. “They haven’t looked at whether the vaccine prevents someone from carrying COVID-19 and spreading it to others. It’s possible that someone could get the vaccine but could still be an asymptomatic carrier. They may not show symptoms, but they have the virus in their nasal passageway so that if they’re speaking, breathing, sneezing and so on, they can still transmit it to others.”
Will it be free?
Most, if not all, Wisconsinites who are vaccinated will receive it without a direct charge. "Everyone should be able to get the vaccine with no money out of your pocket,” Van Dijk said Monday.
Firstly, the federal government has already bought more than 100 million doses of Pfizer's FDA-approved vaccine. So the vaccine itself is “pre-paid with your tax dollars,” Van Dijk said Monday.
But, as CNET reported this week “just because the vaccine itself is free doesn't mean you won't get a bill. Many providers can legally charge an administration fee for giving the shot to patients, according to the CDC.”
Health care providers may charge an administration fee — i.e. paying for the medical expertise to put the shot in the arm, not paying for the shot itself.
For the majority Wisconsinites who have health insurance, “Your health care provider may charge an administration fee; that would be totally acceptable. And that fee can be charged to your health insurance,” Van Dijk said.
But, once community-based mass vaccination clinics open up, Van Dijk said that those who are uninsured — representing an estimated 2.7-4.7% of Wisconsin residents — “we will not be charging an administration fee for anyone who does not have health insurance …
“The most important thing is that we make this readily available to as many people as possible,” Van Dijk continued. “We want to make this as easy as possible for the most people to be vaccinated.”
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), vaccine providers can also get their administration fees for uninsured patients reimbursed “by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.”
