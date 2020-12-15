Four COVID-19 vaccine questions answered

Although it is, according to the FDA, extremely unlikely for someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 from getting sick by the coronavirus, there is a higher chance that they could still spread it.

“We don’t know about what the vaccine will do about … the possibility to transmit,” Schauer said Monday.

Speaking as an analyst for CNN on Monday, Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, said, “What we know is that the Pfizer vaccine is very effective at preventing symptomatic illness and severe disease. That means the vaccine appears to prevent people from getting sick enough that they develop symptoms, and very importantly, it prevents people from becoming so severely ill that they end up in the hospital…

“Here’s what the studies don’t yet show,” Wen continued. “They haven’t looked at whether the vaccine prevents someone from carrying COVID-19 and spreading it to others. It’s possible that someone could get the vaccine but could still be an asymptomatic carrier. They may not show symptoms, but they have the virus in their nasal passageway so that if they’re speaking, breathing, sneezing and so on, they can still transmit it to others.”

