Points Leaders

Through Oct. 24

1. Lewis Hamilton 338. 2. Valtteri Bottas 274. 3. Charles Leclerc 223. 4. Max Verstappen 212. 5. Sebastian Vettel 212.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr. 76. 7. Pierre Gasly 75. 8. Alexander Albon 64. 9. Sergio Perez 37. 10. Lando Norris 35.

11. Daniil Kvyat 34. 12. Daniel Ricciardo 34. 13. Nico Hulkenberg 34. 14. Kimi Raikkonen 31. 15. Lance Stroll 21.

16. Kevin Magnussen 20. 17. Romain Grosjean 8. 18. Antonio Giovinazzi 4. 19. Robert Kubica 1. 20. George Russell 0.

Constructors Points

Through Oct. 24

1. Mercedes 612. 2. Ferrari 435. 3. Red Bull Racing 323. 4. McLaren 111. 5. Renault 68.

6. Toro Rosso 62. 7. Racing Point 58. 8. Alfa Romeo 35. 9. Haas F1 28. 10. Williams 1.

