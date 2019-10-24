Points Leaders
Through Oct. 24
1. Lewis Hamilton 338. 2. Valtteri Bottas 274. 3. Charles Leclerc 223. 4. Max Verstappen 212. 5. Sebastian Vettel 212.
6. Carlos Sainz Jr. 76. 7. Pierre Gasly 75. 8. Alexander Albon 64. 9. Sergio Perez 37. 10. Lando Norris 35.
11. Daniil Kvyat 34. 12. Daniel Ricciardo 34. 13. Nico Hulkenberg 34. 14. Kimi Raikkonen 31. 15. Lance Stroll 21.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
16. Kevin Magnussen 20. 17. Romain Grosjean 8. 18. Antonio Giovinazzi 4. 19. Robert Kubica 1. 20. George Russell 0.
Constructors Points
Through Oct. 24
1. Mercedes 612. 2. Ferrari 435. 3. Red Bull Racing 323. 4. McLaren 111. 5. Renault 68.
6. Toro Rosso 62. 7. Racing Point 58. 8. Alfa Romeo 35. 9. Haas F1 28. 10. Williams 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.