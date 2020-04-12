Former UW linebacker Zack Baun can't wait for NFL draft

The warnings his friends and former teammates gave him have borne out.
The last few weeks have been the longest of Zack Baun’s life.
The University of Wisconsin linebacker was told that the time between UW’s pro day (March 11) and the start of the NFL draft, slated for Thursday, April 23, was going to be tough. Even aside from the current state of the world, Baun’s felt the days drag on.
His anticipation for the draft and his readiness for the challenges ahead can only do so much to balance out the patience he’s required to show at this time.
“I really got hints from linebackers in the past and guys that have done it before. They really laid it out very well for me. They told me that (this time) would seem like the longest month-and-a-half of my life and that’s what it’s been,” Baun said. “It’s been hard. It’s really been all I think about lately.”
Baun’s goal for the 2019 football season — which saw the Badgers post a 10-4 record and play in the Rose Bowl — was to put himself in a position to be drafted. He didn’t have a round or selection in mind, but he wanted his senior year to be good enough to hear his name called.
He proceeded to have one of the best seasons in UW history as a pass rusher. His 12½ sacks last year are third-most in a single season by a Badger, and he tallied 76 total tackles, an interception for a touchdown and two forced fumbles. He became the first UW linebacker to earn consensus All-American honors
NFL draft analysts took notice and Baun ascended in their projections. After strong performances at the NFL scouting combine and UW’s pro day, he’s slotted as a late-first or early-second round selection by a number of major outlets.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered Baun’s pre-draft process. NFL teams’ personnel are not permitted to travel to or host potential draftees. So instead of crisscrossing the country to visit teams’ facilities and meet with coaches and general managers, Baun’s days are limited to working out at his apartment and doing virtual meetings.
“I’ve got a pretty tight-packed schedule with calls,” Baun said. “It’s just (the calls), eat, sleep, play video games, do whatever to keep myself busy.”
While the circumstances aren’t quite what Baun expected, he’s enjoyed the first steps of being a professional athlete in that he can solely focus on football.
Baun’s a unique prospect for NFL teams. He stands 6-foot-2, weighs 238 pounds, and has speed and explosiveness that evaluators rave about. However, he poses a question for pro coaches as to where Baun fits best. He played outside linebacker for the Badgers and developed pass-rushing skills, but many teams who have interviewed him want him to move to inside linebacker.
He did well at inside linebacker at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, per scouts’ reports, and was solid during field drills at the combine. Baun said he believes he showed the necessary versatility to play wherever an NFL team wants him to.
During virtual meetings with teams, Baun says he watches film with coaches and discusses what he can do and where he can fit into pro schemes. It’s not always easy for Baun to sell himself because he’s humble by nature, but he’s adjusting.
“You’re competing, it’s a job interview, and there’s other people wanting the same spot you do, so you’ve got to get over the humble factor and give praise when it’s needed,” he said. “This time is about me showcasing what I can do.
“That’s something I tell teams — my trajectory is so far up right now. I know that my best football is ahead of me. That’s kind of my mantra, just always getting better, always reaching for higher goals.” is expected
Baun said he’ll get together with some family members to watch the draft, forgoing a large party due to rules against gatherings of 10 or more people during the pandemic. He said he’ll set up some kind of video call to create a virtual party for friends and extended family.
He doesn’t think waiting through the draft will be too hard because he’s focused on how his life is going to change.
“Moving, getting used to a new city, a new team, just being a pro … It’s definitely going to be different,” Baun said. “It’s something I’ve literally imagined my whole life, like, ‘What would life be if I could just play football and not have to go to school or do other things?’ And now I’m here.
“It’s definitely worth the grind that I’ve put in.”
Colten Bartholomew is a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!