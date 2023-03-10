Former University of Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan received a three-year show-cause order for violating recruiting rules while he was an assistant at Air Force.

That order blocks Sheridan from participating in "athletically related activities" unless the school that hires him can prove why the suspension shouldn't hold.

Sheridan was one of a handful of Air Force assistant coaches who arranged "windshield tours" of the campus and football facilities during the recruiting shutdown spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistants did not inform the school or the coach these tours were occurring, and they instructed recruits to lie about the nature of the tours, according to an NCAA report released Friday. The report also states Sheridan gave false information to compliance officials at Air Force when questioned about the recruits' visits.

Sheridan was the only assistant to contest the NCAA's ruling in September, while the others agreed to begin serving penalties then.

Sheridan was hired in February 2022 to be the Badgers inside linebackers coach, but he resigned in May 2022 after news broke of an NCAA investigation into the recruiting violations at Air Force.