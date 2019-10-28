A judge on Monday ordered former Michigan State University President Lou Ann Simon to stand trial on charges that she lied to police about her knowledge of a sexual misconduct complaint against now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.
The ruling came the same day the school revealed that a trustee resigned Saturday over the governing board’s decision last month to drop an independent review of Nassar’s assaults, despite having unanimously voted for the probe in June.
Nancy Schlichting, in a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said it became clear to her that four trustees do not share the commitment by Schlichting and three other trustees to an independent review, including the release of documents protected by attorney-client privilege.
“I deeply regret that my board service has been so short, but hope that the next appointed trustee will be able to make a greater impact than I have,” she wrote.
Eaton County District Judge Julie Reincke, meanwhile, found probable cause to send Simon to trial on two felony and two misdemeanor charges of giving false statements to law enforcement agents who accused her of impeding their investigation into one of Nassar’s sexual assaults and whether she or other university officials committed misconduct in office.
Auto racing
Martin Truex Jr. was celebrating the victory that locked him into NASCAR’s title race when he heard the crowd roar, looked up at the big screen and saw two championship contenders jawing at each other on pit road.
“Oh, look, a fight,” the winner said.
Indeed, Denny Hamlin was knocked to the ground in a confrontation with Joey Logano in the most intense action of an otherwise lackluster playoff Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.
Truex earned a spot in NASCAR’s championship race for the third consecutive year by leading 464 of the 500 laps. He’s the first driver to claim one of the four spots in the Nov. 17 title race at Homestead-Miami Speedway while leading the most laps in a win since Kyle Petty led 484 laps in 1992 at Rockingham.
There were just three lead changes, and Truex controlled the event from the first round of pit stops, when he beat Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin back onto the track for the lead. He was hardly challenged at all and his Toyota coasted to his first career victory at NASCAR’s shortest track.
Football
The New York Jets traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Giants on Monday for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-rounder in 2021.
Williams was the No. 6 overall pick of the Jets in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl in his second season, but never truly lived up to his lofty draft status. He has 17 career sacks, but none in seven games this season for the struggling Jets. He actually had one in New York’s 29-15 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday that was negated by a penalty on a teammate.
- Suddenly short on running backs, the Cardinals have traded for Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020. He gives the Cardinals a healthy backfield option heading into Thursday’s game against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.
The 25-year-old Drake is in his fourth season and gives the Cardinals an experienced player at the banged-up running back position.
Drake has played in six games this season, running for 174 yards and averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
- The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade linebacker Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
A fifth-round pick from Memphis in 2018, Avery played 16 games — starting five — for Cleveland last season and showed potential as an edge rusher. However, he has been active for only two games this season and general manager John Dorsey figured it was time to move the 6-foot, 250-pounder, who can also play defensive end.
- Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, who ripped Denver’s coaches for their play-calling in their last-minute loss at Indianapolis, won’t play next week because of a herniated disk in his neck.
Coach Vic Fangio said backup Brandon Allen will start Sunday when the Broncos host the Cleveland Browns. Fangio said he’ll decide this week between two rookies as the backup: second-round draft pick Drew Lock, who is on IR with a right thumb injury, or undrafted QB Brett Rypien, who is on the practice squad.
