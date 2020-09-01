Former Marquette standout Butler rocks Bucks with big night

Khris Middleton scored 28 points for Milwaukee, which also dropped Game 1 of its first-round series against Orlando. Brook Lopez had 24 points on 8 for 10 shooting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

But Antetokounmpo's night will likely be best remembered by what he did at the foul line: The reigning MVP went 4 for 12 from the stripe, the worst performance by anyone with at least 12 free-throw attempts in a playoff game since Andre Roberson went 2 for 12 for Oklahoma City on April 23, 2017 against Houston.

"He just has to stick with his routine, stick with what he's been doing, continue to have a lot of confidence, continue to attack, continue to get to the free throw line," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "He's going to make them. We have total faith in him."

Kyle Korver added 11 for the Bucks, who scored 40 points on the way to an 11-point lead after the first quarter — then managed 64 the rest of the way. The Bucks played without point guard Eric Bledsoe, out with a strained right hamstring.